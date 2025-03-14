ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Ebola-infected monkeys cured with a pill, raising hopes for humans: study

By AFP

Published

A monkey that escaped its owner’s home sits on a curb drinking water that Sanford police officers offered it as a distraction after they responded to a call that a monkey was eating mail out of a maibox in Sanford, Fla., Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. The monkey named Zeek, was eventually caught when his owner returned home a short time later. (Sanford Police Department via AP )


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.