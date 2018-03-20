

CTVNews.ca Staff





An 89-year-old Ontario man missing for more than nine weeks has been found dead, his family confirmed.

James Pearson, who experienced memory loss and “some dementia,” was last seen on Jan. 13 in his Whitby, Ont., apartment. A fisherman found Pearson’s body Sunday in a marsh just outside the area police had been searching, his daughter Margaret Lam told CTV News.

Pearson was identified by his clothes, and he still had his wallet and keys on him.

Lam says police do not believe foul play was a factor. The family believes Pearson was disoriented and possibly dehydrated, and may have fallen and frozen to death.

An autopsy is planned to confirm his identity, but the family is confident that they’ve found their missing loved one.

The sad discovery is heartbreaking for Pearson’s family, who are sharing their story in hopes of preventing similar deaths.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada has published handy guides online for people living with dementia and their families. The recommendations offer tips on how to avoid disorientation and prevent getting lost.

The tips include: