TORONTO -- More than 300 confirmed cases of illness have been reported in Canada in connection with a Salmonella outbreak involving U.S.-grown onions.

In their latest update released Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) states that 339 cases have been confirmed in the country. One hundred of those cases were confirmed in the past week.

PHAC warned people to not eat or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif., adding that “if you are not sure where a red, yellow, white, or sweet yellow onion was grown, do not eat it.”

The public health authority said there is no evidence to suggest that onions grown in Canada are connected to the outbreak.

PHAC says that people started getting sick between mid-June and late July. To date, 48 people have been hospitalized.

Those who became sick reported eating red onions at home, at restaurants and in residential care facilities.

Here’s a look at where cases have been reported:

British Columbia (78)

Alberta (208)

Saskatchewan (19)

Manitoba (19)

Ontario (8)

Quebec (6)

Prince Edward Island (1)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for products that came into the country.

People who become ill with Salmonella often develop a fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps and nausea.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to Salmonella should contact their health-care provider.