2nd Ebola vaccine to be used in Congo, as UN efforts slammed
In this photo provided by the International Rescue Committee, a Congolese refugee is screened for Ebola symptoms at the IRC triage facility in the Kyaka II refugee settlement in Kyegegwa District in western Uganda, June 13, 2019. (Kellie Ryan/International Rescue Committee via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 6:10AM EDT
LONDON -- The World Health Organization says Congo will start using a second experimental Ebola vaccine, as efforts to stop the spiraling outbreak are stalled and Doctors Without Borders criticizes vaccination efforts to date.
Since this outbreak was declared in August 2018, more than 200,000 people have received doses of a vaccine made by Merck which will continue to be used in Congo. The U.N. health agency in a statement Monday says the second vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, will be used from October in areas where Ebola is not actively spreading.
Separately, Doctors Without Borders seeks an independent committee to manage Ebola vaccinations to improve transparency and increase access.
The medical charity alleges that WHO is "restricting the availability of the vaccine in the field" and limiting eligibility criteria.
