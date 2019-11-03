Fierce autumn storm causes damage in Que.

Top stories
- Que. family reunited with beloved German shepherd after alleged scam 1
- McDonald's CEO pushed out after relationship with employee
- Marner, Leafs have 'surprise gift' for 11-year-old fan after disappointing birthday
- 'Music lives on': Montreal concert features violins that survived the Holocaust
- Girl grabbed by 'strange man' and dragged towards SUV, Toronto police say 3
- Variety of Mann's fresh-cut vegetable products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
- Having certain bacteria in your gut may increase your risk of bowel cancer: study
- Hydro-Quebec making headway in aftermath of fierce autumn storm, but will need more time 22
- 'It had just been one minute': Parcel theft captured on video 3
- Lawyer: Whistleblower willing to take written GOP questions