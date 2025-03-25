ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh targets corporate landlords on campaign trail in Toronto

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, second right, reacts with NDP candidate NDP candidate Bhutila Karpoche, second left, as he attends a federal election campaign event with supporters in Toronto on March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.