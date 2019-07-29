

Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff





Disney’s new “The Lion King” remake only contained one real, live-action shot that wasn’t produced using computer-generated technology, the film’s director said.

Accompanying a screenshot of one of the opening shots of the film, Jon Favreau tweeted: “This is the only real shot in #TheLionKing.”

“I slipped in one single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice,” he explained, without adding where on the continent it was shot.

Favreau explained that the sequence is unique because it was kept in the film amidst “1490 rendered shots created by animators and CG artists.”

In May, Favreau told IGN that his goal in creating his own version of the 1994 animated classic was to tell it with the “spectacle of a BBC wildlife documentary.”

Disney animators appear to have taken inspiration from real life creatures. In a Facebook post, the Dallas Zoo explained that one of its actual lion cubs had served as inspiration for animators.

The film -- which has received mixed reviews -- features the voices of actor-rapper-comedian Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as the iconic Mufasa.