

AFP





From "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" to the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson is in line to play Batman in Matt Reeves' 2021 superhero movie, according to a new report.

With Ben Affleck leaving the cape and cowl behind after "Batman v. Superman" and "Justice League," Robert Pattinson could be the next Batman.

Robert Pattinson is going to be the new Batman, per Variety, which has the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight Saga" actor close to finalizing a deal as Warner Bros' top choice.

He'd be the second British-born actor to play Batman in a live-action movie presentation -- Christian Bale led "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2005-12) -- and the eighth movie Batman overall.

Matt Reeves is both writing and directing the project, having helmed "Cloverfield" and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," performing double duty on romcom "The Pallbearer," horror "Let Me In," and franchise threequel "War for the Planet of the Apes."

Pattinson's post-Potter and "Twilight" career has seen him team up with a number of high-profile directors.

He's starred or co-starred in Werner Herzog's near east historical drama "Queen of the Desert," David Cronenberg movies "Cosmopolis" and "Maps to the Stars," David Michod's futuristic western "The Rover," Anton Corbijn's photography biopic "Life" and Claire Denis' space horror "High Life."