TORONTO - This year, WeatherTech’s Super Bowl ad will feature the veterinarians who are treating the CEO’s dog for cancer.

The seven-year-old golden retriever named Scout was featured as the star of WeatherTech’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial which showcased their new line of pet-friendly products. However, plans for this year’s commercial were put on hold after Scout collapsed and was diagnosed with an aggressive from of cancer called hemangiosarcoma.

“His tumour started to bleed into the sack that surrounds the heart and because of that, the heart loses its ability to pump and he became very sick, very quickly,” said veterinarian Dr. David Vail on Wednesday in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca. Vail is a professor and veterinarian at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine (UW SVM) clinic.

As one of the leading doctors in Scout’s recovery, Vail said this form of cancer has an average survival rate of three months from diagnosis.

Scout was diagnosed in July 2019 and by September his tumour decreased in size by 90 per cent.

The commercial, titled “Lucky Dog,” shows Scout’s journey through chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments.

In a statement, David MacNeil, WeatherTech’s CEO and Scout’s owner, said he was devastated when his dog received the troubling diagnosis. He states that the commercial is meant to raise awareness and funds for the university’s clinical trials and treatments.

“We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout’s story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there’s the potential to save millions of lives of all species,” said MacNeil in a statement.

Although Scout’s heart tumour has significantly shrunk, he is not cancer free and currently undergoing treatment for lung nodules.

“Scout’s the perfect patient. He’s a very trusting and happy dog. He handles his therapy phenomenally well and he’s essentially a normal dog at this point from the standpoint of quality of life,” said Dr. Vail.

According to the UW SVM, the $6-million ad will be featured during the second quarter of the game, which airs on Feb. 2.

“We’re very grateful to David MacNeil for taking the time and certainly the financial resources to create that commercial for the Super Bowl cause that's an audience of over 100 million people,” said Dr. Vail.