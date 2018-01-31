Suits renewed for Season 8, despite departure of Markle, Adams
FILE - In this Thursday, March 17, 2016 file photo, actress Meghan Markle participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her role on the television show, "Suits", in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Relaxnews
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 6:54AM EST
Although USA Network has confirmed that it has renewed the legal drama "Suits" for an eighth season, it will be without Patrick J. Adams (as Mike Ross) and Meghan Markle (as Rachel Zane).
The characters have been romantically involved and central to series storylines. In real life, the actors are leaving the show for respective romantic reasons of their own, notably Markle, who will marry Britain's Prince Harry.
Their characters' absence may indicate an overhaul of the show. Series creator Aaron Korsh is set to return for the eighth season with recurring stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman. Dulé Hill has been promoted to series regular.
Variety noted that Korsh is shepherding a “Suits” spinoff revolving around the character played by actress Gina Torres, who left the series during its sixth season.
Still, there is the glimmer of a cameo. "I've said my goodbyes to Mike and to Suits but I never close any door," Adams told The Hollywood Reporter.
The final episodes of season 7 will begin as of March 28.