

Relaxnews





Although USA Network has confirmed that it has renewed the legal drama "Suits" for an eighth season, it will be without Patrick J. Adams (as Mike Ross) and Meghan Markle (as Rachel Zane).

The characters have been romantically involved and central to series storylines. In real life, the actors are leaving the show for respective romantic reasons of their own, notably Markle, who will marry Britain's Prince Harry.

Their characters' absence may indicate an overhaul of the show. Series creator Aaron Korsh is set to return for the eighth season with recurring stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman. Dulé Hill has been promoted to series regular.

Variety noted that Korsh is shepherding a “Suits” spinoff revolving around the character played by actress Gina Torres, who left the series during its sixth season.

Still, there is the glimmer of a cameo. "I've said my goodbyes to Mike and to Suits but I never close any door," Adams told The Hollywood Reporter.

The final episodes of season 7 will begin as of March 28.