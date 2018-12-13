

The makers of Sesame Street have introduced a new character to the iconic children’s program, with the goal of offering help to homeless children.

Lily, a seven-year-old Muppet who is staying with friends on Sesame Street after her family lost their apartment, is featured in new videos and interactive activities for children.

“Children should never know what it’s like to not have a home,” one of the show’s hosts, Sofia, said in a video introducing Lily. “That’s why it’s so important to encourage them to share their feelings and remind them that it’s not their fault.”

Lily was originally introduced to the program in 2011, when her family was struggling with a lack of food.

Sesame Workshop, the makers of Sesame Street, has also created materials for professionals who work with homeless children.

According to Covenant House, 40,000 Canadian youth experience homelessness each year.

Some people online have pointed out that Lily is not the first homeless character on the show as Oscar the Grouch, who lives in a garbage can, has been a mainstay on the program since 1969.

