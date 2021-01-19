“Schitt's Creek” continues to flood the awards circuit.

The Canadian CBC series, which swept the Emmys' comedy categories with seven trophies last September, is now up for five Critics Choice Awards.

The story of the riches-to-rags Rose family is nominated for best comedy series and in acting categories for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy.

Other series with five nominations apiece include HBO's “Lovecraft Country,” and FX's “Mrs. America” and “What We Do In The Shadows.”

Two Netflix series lead the pack, with “Ozark” and “The Crown” each up for six awards, including best drama series.

Netflix earned the most nominations overall, with a total of 26, followed by HBO/HBO Max with 24.

Film nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will be revealed on Feb. 7.

Taye Diggs will host the live awards ceremony on The CW on March 7. Organizers will announce the format of the show at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.