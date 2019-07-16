

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario-shot series "Schitt's Creek" and stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are among the Canadians who've landed Emmy Award nominations.

Hamilton-born Levy and Toronto native O'Hara are nominated for playing married couple Johnny and Moira Rose on the show, which airs on CBC and Pop TV and is also on Netflix.

Meanwhile the show is nominated for best comedy series and contemporary costumes.

Other Canadians named in this morning's nominations include Ottawa native Sandra Oh, who is up for two trophies.

One nomination is for her role as an MI5 operative hunting down a female assassin on BBC America's "Killing Eve."

The other nod is for best guest actress in a comedy series for hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Meanwhile, Hamilton native Luke Kirby has a nod for his role as comedian Lenny Bruce in the Amazon Studios series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," hosted by the titular Toronto-born comedian, has two nominations.