Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again.

It was Reynolds' turn to troll Jackman after the "Wolverine" star posted a loving message to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for their 24th wedding anniversary.

"These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24," Jackman posted Saturday, alongside a picture of the two.

Reynolds was quick to strike in the comments, writing, "Hang in there, Deb."

It was the latest in their ongoing feud. In 2018 Reynolds created a fake ad about Jackman and Jackman responded by letting his dog go to the bathroom on a photo of Reynolds.

In 2019 Reynolds appeared on "Today Show Australia" where he joked that Jackman was "an evil person."

Then they called a truce on Instagram, "Official truce with @realhughjackman!" Reynolds wrote, posting a photo of the two shaking hands. "As a gesture of goodwill, I'm gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can't wait!"

Obviously that didn't last.