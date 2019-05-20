Eagle-eyed Game of Thrones viewers spotted more modern beverage containers in the fantasy drama during Sunday’s series finale.

Plastic water bottles were seen sitting behind the legs of actors John Bradley and Liam Cunningham’s characters Samwell Tarly and Davos Seaworth.

“A water bottle in King’s Landing!” wrote a viewer on Twitter who posted a short clip of the scene. “It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos,” added another viewer.

Earlier this month, a takeout coffee cup was seen during a scene in the final season of the popular HBO show, which concluded Sunday night. The network joked about the oversight in a press release on May 6: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” they said.

“Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated,” joked a viewer on Twitter.

“They did it again,” wrote another. “First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke.”

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3Xa — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Samwell Tarley: I wonder if my foot is blocking this water bottle.

Also Sam: I wonder if anyone even knows who the F is seated to my right.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tl8KpQeRg — Patrick Driscoll (@P_Drizzzle) May 20, 2019