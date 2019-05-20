Plastic water bottles spotted in 'Game of Thrones' finale
This image released by HBO shows from left to right Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Sophie Turner in a scene from the final episode of "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)
Eagle-eyed Game of Thrones viewers spotted more modern beverage containers in the fantasy drama during Sunday’s series finale.
Plastic water bottles were seen sitting behind the legs of actors John Bradley and Liam Cunningham’s characters Samwell Tarly and Davos Seaworth.
“A water bottle in King’s Landing!” wrote a viewer on Twitter who posted a short clip of the scene. “It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos,” added another viewer.
Earlier this month, a takeout coffee cup was seen during a scene in the final season of the popular HBO show, which concluded Sunday night. The network joked about the oversight in a press release on May 6: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” they said.
“Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated,” joked a viewer on Twitter.
“They did it again,” wrote another. “First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke.”