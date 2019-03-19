

Relaxnews





With three months to go until the fourth installment in Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise hits theaters, June 21, the movie now has its first full trailer, giving away more of what's to come from this latest adventure.

Set to a soundtrack of the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows," this two-and-a-half-minute preview of "Toy Story 4" reveals a little more about Forky, the new character set to join Woody and the gang.

Forky -- the fork made into a plaything by Bonnie, the new owner of Woody and his friends -- feels more like a utensil than a kids' toy and decides to run away. Woody heads off in pursuit of the fork-shaped fugitive and runs into an old acquaintance, Bo Peep.

"Toy Story 4" is slated for June 21 release in U.S. theaters.