

CTVNews.ca Staff





Although it seems like just yesterday that we all collectively ugly-cried at the ending of “Toy Story 3,” Disney is hoping we still want to see what troubles face our favourite toys, Woody, Buzz and Jessie, next.

The first teaser trailer for the newest installment of Pixar’s “Toy Story” franchise dropped Monday morning and shed some light on where the series will go from here.

The whole gang is back but it will be joined by a homemade toy that isn’t really a toy, per se.

Judy Collins’ 1967 classic “Both Sides Now” plays as Andy’s toys hold hands dancing in a seemingly idyllic circle before one of the newcomers screams: “I don’t belong here!”

A brief synopsis for the film is in the YouTube video's description: "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

The film is directed by Josh Cooley who helmed the Pixar short, "Riley’s First Date?" based on 2015's "Inside Out."

Fans will need to wait for a while as “Toy Story 4” hits theaters June 21, 2019.