Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sarah Polley is bringing her storytelling talents to books.

The Canadian, who's also a director and actor, will make her publishing debut this March with the release of her first book, a collection of essays called “Run Towards the Danger.”

“Run Towards the Danger” is the first of two books by Polley that was acquired by Hamish Hamilton Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The first book features five personal essays, the publisher said in a release, adding there were no details to share about the second book.

Toronto-born Polley made her feature length directorial debut with the drama film “Away from Her” in 2006, receiving an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, which she adapted from the Alice Munro story “The Bear Came Over the Mountain.”

She won the New York and L.A. critics prize as well as the National Board of Review prize for best documentary in 2012 for “Stories We Tell,” a documentary she wrote and directed that explored her family's secrets.

Her other film projects include “Take This Waltz” (2011), starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, which she wrote and directed. She also wrote the TV screenplays for Alias Grace, based on the Margaret Atwood novel, to critical acclaim in 2017.

Polley began her acting career as a child, starring in “Road to Avonlea” (1990-1996) and Terry Gilliam's film “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” (1988).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.