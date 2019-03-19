

Relaxnews





Netflix has announced the debut of a fresh interactive series starring survival expert Bear Grylls, which is set to air from next month.

Dubbed "You vs. Wild", the new show will officially reach screens on April 10, and will follow Grylls on a variety of adventurous expeditions around the world, allowing viewers chance to choose the course of the story in each episode.

As well as fronting the series, Grylls will also executive produce, along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman among its executive producers. Ben Simms is on board to direct.

The move is the latest by Netflix in the interactive series space, having first launched interactive shows in June of 2017 -- targeting kids with shows such as "Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale" and "Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile" -- before moving into interactive content for adults in late December with "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch", a standalone movie based on the "Black Mirror" franchise (via Variety).