

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador's Tory leader has opened his election campaign with an apology to one of the province's best-known musicians.

Ches Crosbie apologized Thursday morning after former Great Big Sea member Sean McCann objected to the Tory campaign's use of his song, "Victory Song," at the party's campaign launch in St. John's on Wednesday night.

McCann said the song is about his successful battle over addiction and the Tories did not ask for or get his permission.

He asked them to stop using it.

Crosbie said the party had been late contacting McCann for permission, and should have waited for his approval.

He called it a mistake, apologized, and said it won't happen again.