

Relaxnews





The British folk rockers are setting off on their biggest-ever tour in support of their new album.

Mumford & Sons have announced a worldwide tour to celebrate their new album "Delta," set to release November 16.

The tour kicks off at 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland and features 60 dates across Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, wrapping up next year on May 21 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Travelling the world and playing shows was our initial, and remains to be our primary, purpose as a band," the group stated on their website. "The Delta Tour is going to be everything and we are going to leave it all on the floor."

The fourth studio album from Mumford & Sons is available for pre-order now.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting October 12. Fans in Europe, Australia and New Zealand who pre-order "Delta" before October 8 will receive a pre-sale code for tour tickets.