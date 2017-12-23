Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40
Jordan Feldstein, the longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill, has died. A spokeswoman for the band confirmed on Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 that Feldstein died unexpectedly Friday. He was 40 years old. (Travis Schneider via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 1:59PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 23, 2017 2:57PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill has died. Jordan Feldstein was 40 years old.
A spokeswoman for the band confirmed Saturday that Feldstein died unexpectedly Friday. The Feldstein family said in a statement that Jordan Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath Friday. He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.
Feldstein was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and had managed Maroon 5 since its inception 15 years ago. His company also counts Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield among its clients.
Besides Hill, Feldstein is survived by his sister, parents and two children.
.@Maroon5 manager Jordan Feldstein passes away at 40 https://t.co/o5W3NyhUJq pic.twitter.com/arANmaXHEu— Maroon 5 (@M5NewsRoom) December 23, 2017