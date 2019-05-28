

Relaxnews





Marie Kondo's first children's book, titled "Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship," will be released on November 5.

The Japanese organization guru revealed on social media that the picture book is "a timeless story about friendship."

The book follows the story of two very different friends: Kiki, who is a collector, and Jax, a sorter.

"The one thing they always agree on is how much fun they have together. But when things start to get in the way, can they make room for what has always sparked joy -- each other?" details the plot outline.

Kondo collaborated with co-writer and illustrator Salina Yoon for "Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship."

Announcing their collaboration on Instagram, Yoon wrote that "[t]he friendship story of Kiki and Jax presents Marie Kondo's spark joy philosophy in a fun, meaningful, and accessible way for children."

"Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship" will be the latest addition to Kondo's bibliography, which includes her 2011 best-seller "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up."

The self-help book centers on the organizational technique "KonMari Method," which advises readers to keep belongings that spark joy while getting rid of those that don't.

Kondo's philosophy was popularized earlier this year by Netflix's series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," in which she helped several families to organize their homes.

"Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship" will hit bookshelves on November 5. It is already available for preorder.