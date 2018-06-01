

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he had help covering up his misconduct with women.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in New York by three women, including one who says Weinstein assaulted her at Manhattan hotel in 2011.

Melissa Thompson says that when she was meeting with Weinstein to pitch internet technology, he cornered her and "out-muscled" her as she tried to fight him off.

She alleges he then held her down and raped her. A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Weinstein has denied sexually assaulting anyone.

The lawsuit is seeking class-action status to represent what it says is hundreds of women victimized by Weinstein and what it describes as his enablers.