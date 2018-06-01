Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
In this May 16, 2012 file photo producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 2:38PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he had help covering up his misconduct with women.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in New York by three women, including one who says Weinstein assaulted her at Manhattan hotel in 2011.
Melissa Thompson says that when she was meeting with Weinstein to pitch internet technology, he cornered her and "out-muscled" her as she tried to fight him off.
She alleges he then held her down and raped her. A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Weinstein has denied sexually assaulting anyone.
The lawsuit is seeking class-action status to represent what it says is hundreds of women victimized by Weinstein and what it describes as his enablers.