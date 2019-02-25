

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Social media star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Tyra Banks are scheduled to walk the red carpet Monday night at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

The two celebrities will be guests at a VIP dinner ahead of the opening of "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime," a retrospective of the French fashion designer's work.

The event will bring together Mugler's close collaborators and friends, including fashion model Pat Cleveland and a number of drag queens.

Nine Montreal designers are also expected, including Philippe Dubuc, Denis Gagnon and Marie Saint Pierre. They will be part of a side exhibition called "Montreal Couture."

Kardashian, often referred to as the queen of Instagram with her 128 million subscribers, has recently been seen wearing Mugler's creations.

Given the icy weather, the invitation-only red carpet event will be held inside the art museum. The exhibition opens to the public Saturday