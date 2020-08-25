JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Rapper and music producer Kanye West will not be on Missouri's election ballot this November.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office on Tuesday notified West that his supporters had not gathered enough signatures to qualify for the state's general election.

West announced he was a candidate for president in July, prompting speculation it was a publicity stunt to promote a new album or that Republicans were hoping he would draw votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Ashcroft's office says it verified 6,557 petition signatures for West. Missouri law requires 10,000 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot.