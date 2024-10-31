Entertainment

    • Shaun White's proposal to Nina Dobrev was romantic gold

    Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, here in March, are engaged. (Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, here in March, are engaged. (Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White already has an impressive medal count but his surprise proposal to Nina Dobrev is gold medal-worthy.

    On Wednesday, the couple announced that they are engaged on their Instagram pages, with Dobrev posting photos of the pair embracing under an arch of white roses and showing off her five-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

    “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” Dobrev wrote in the caption.

    But the photos only tell half of the story how White pulled off an elaborate ruse to surprise Dobrev with his proposal

    According to an interview with Vogue published Wednesday, White said he enlisted a team of people in the couple’s inner circle, as well as staffers from the publication, to help him fool Dobrev into thinking she was invited to an intimate dinner party with Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

    White said that he had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invite to the event, which was to take place at the Golden Swan in New York City.

    Dobrev accepted the invite and joked that White made it “look so legitimate.”

    He even enlisted Dobrev’s stylist to dress her in Chanel for the event.

    Dobrev said she realized what was really happening when she walked into the venue and saw White standing underneath the floral arch.

    “I went into shock,” Dobrev said, later adding that White “said all the right things” before she said yes.

    According to the publication, after White proposed the couple celebrated until the wee hours of the morning with a close circle of friends and family.

    “Best night of my life,” White wrote on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

    The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and have publicly documented their relationship, worldly travels and White’s Olympic farewell on their social media pages ever since.

