LONDON -- Johnny Depp's lawyers displayed video footage in a London courtroom today that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, "attacked" her sister.

The lawyers said they received the video from a "confidential" source last night, hours after Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified in court that she had never been attacked by Heard or that she was frightened of her.

The 57-year-old Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun tabloid, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article lebelling the actor as a "wife beater."

Depp has told the court that he was the one abused by Heard and that she had a history of being violent against him.

The Sun's defence relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in settings as varied as a rented house in Australia, his private island in the Bahamas and a private jet.

The video at the heart of Friday's court proceedings was said to be unused reality T-V footage.

It shows Henriquez by a pool with friends, with one heard saying, "Did you get in a fight or something?" and "I can't believe Amber beat your ass."

Another woman appears to inspect Henriquez's cheek and arm, and Henriquez says she is not going to talk about it.

After viewing the video in court, Henriquez said the argument with her sister had been a "verbal" one and that her friends were "trying to make a very, very boring story more interesting."

Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, had said earlier that it is "quite clear" that Heard assaulted her sister and that injuries to Henriquez are being examined on the tape.