

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore are hitting the road together.

The Blue Rodeo singer is joining Moore for a three-city Ontario tour set to feature the "Bowling For Columbine" director's political commentary and monologue on the Trump administration, initially featured in Moore's Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender."

Cuddy will moderate a discussion with Moore, who will also take questions from the audience.

The three interactive appearances include stops in Niagara Falls on Sept. 28, London on Sept. 29 and Toronto on Sept. 30.