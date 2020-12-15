Jeff Bridges has offered an update two months after he announced he has lymphoma.

The actor posted a photo of himself with his new puppy on his verified Instagram account.

Bridges sported a newly shaved head.

"Here's the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man," the caption reads.

"The Big Lebowski" star revealed in October that he was battling the cancer.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges tweeted at the time. "I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Days later he thanked everyone for their outpouring of support.

In his latest posting, Bridges directed his followers to jeffbridges.com/latest for more information.