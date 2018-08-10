

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Once Daniel Craig parks his Aston Martin and sets down his martini glass for good, heartthrob Idris Elba could be the next leading man to take up the role of James Bond if the rumours are to be believed.

According to a report from the British tabloid The Daily Star, director Antoine Fuqua revealed that the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli was open to the idea of a non-white actor playing Bond in the future.

The paper quoted Broccoli as saying that “it’s time” for a non-white actor to fill the role once Craig completes his final film in the series, which is scheduled for release in 2019.

“Idris could do it if he was in shape,” Fuqua was quoted as saying. “You need a guy with a physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Fuqua also appeared to suggest that the change would happen “eventually” and that Elba is the reported frontrunner.

For his part, Elba has repeatedly dismissed rumours that have persisted for years that he was next in line to play the dashing spy.

In 2014, the “Luther” star was the subject of frenzied speculation that he was the next Bond following the release of hacked Sony Pictures emails in which Elba’s name was put forth as an option by one studio executive.

In response, the 45-year-old actor made light of the rumours with a lighthearted tweet.

“Isn’t 007 supposed to be handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot!” he wrote in December 2014.

Isn't 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I've got a shot! Happy New year people. pic.twitter.com/3g9lAl2Uo3 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) December 27, 2014

Craig will reprise the role of Bond for his fifth and final time with director Danny Boyle behind the helm for the film scheduled for release in 2019.

Idris Elba is like the coolest, smoothest dude alive so yes, he should be James Bond and probably Indiana Jones, the next Wolverine and my dad. — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) August 10, 2018

FANS: Idris Elba should be James Bond.



PRODUCERS: Slow down. Casting is much more complex than you think.



FANS: Ok. Who do you suggest?



PRODUCERS: ... Idris Elba it is. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 10, 2018

Idris Elba is 45. Roger Moore was 44 when he did his first Bond. Tom Cruise is 56 and Fallout just came out.



So yeah, miss me with the whole "he's too old" story. — TheRealMattC (@TheRealMattC) August 10, 2018

I will become a Bond fan for Idris Elba. I will never miss a single movie ever again as long as he's Bond; James Bond. — Darla Catalano (@carly__bird) August 10, 2018