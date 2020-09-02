MIAMI BEACH, FLA. -- DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who was responsible for the hit "I Like To Move It," has been found dead in his home in Miami Beach, Florida. He was 49.

Police say they responded to a 911 call yesterday and found Morillo's body. A cause of death was not given.

Morillo released "I Like To Move It" in 1993 as Reel 2 Real.

He had been arrested a month ago on a sexual battery charge after a woman he met at a party told police Morillo raped her.

He was free on US$25,000 bond and his next hearing was Friday.