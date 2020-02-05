Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 6:43PM EST
Actor Kirk Douglas reacts to a tribute at his 100th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Dec. 9. 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
TORONTO -- Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at age 103, according to a statement obtained by People magazine.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son, Michael Douglas said in the statement.
“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”
More details to come.
