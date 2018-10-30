

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hilary Duff has announced the birth of her daughter whose name is as unique as the former Disney star hinted it would be a few months ago.

In an Instagram post Monday night, Duff shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend Matthew Koma holding their infant girl. The 30-year-old celebrity mother also revealed the baby’s name in the post – Banks Violet Bair.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote.

In August, the “Younger” star revealed to People Magazine that she and Koma had decided on their daughter’s name early on.

“We’ve known her name for a really long time,” she said. “It’s unique but it’s not too weird.”

Koma is Duff’s boyfriend’s stage name – his birth name is Matthew Bair.

Duff already has a six-year-old son named Luca Cruz with her ex-husband, retired NHL player Mike Comrie.