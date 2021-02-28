'Nomadland,' 'Borat,' 'The Crown' win at bicoastal Golden Globes
Golden Globe winners include Jason Sudeikis and Jodie Foster
Golden Globes for 'Schitt's Creek' and star Catherine O'Hara
HFPA addresses controversy at Golden Globes: 'We look forward to a more inclusive future'
Globes org says it will recruit Black members after outcry
The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance
Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules
Golden Globes amend eligibility rules due to virus
Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus
'Schitt's Creek' follows Golden Globe noms with five SAG nominations
Chloe Zhao is 2nd woman to win best director prize at Globes