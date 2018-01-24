Film directors criticize focus on Israel in French festival
Director Ken Loach reacts after winning the Palme d'or for the film I, Daniel Blake, during the awards ceremony at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 22, 2016. (AP / Thibault Camus)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 11:53AM EST
PARIS -- More than 100 international film directors, producers, actors and industry workers have signed an open letter to a French film festival to protest against its decision to highlight Israeli films.
Signatories including British directors Ken Loach and Mike Leigh, Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki and English-Australian actress Miriam Margolyes on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" at the festival's decision "to associate with the Israeli government as it is intensifying occupation, settlement policy and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."
They urge the festival management to withdraw its partnership with Israeli authorities.
The FIPA festival this week in Biarritz, in southwestern France, aims to give the public the "opportunity to appreciate Israeli content and talent," according to its website.
In previous years the festival focused on Australia, Canada and Spain.