TORONTO -- Star Trek fans around the globe came together to wish a happy 90th birthday to beloved Canadian actor William Shatner on ​Monday.

Celebrities and fans like Ben Stiller and George Stroumboulopoulos also tweeted touching birthday tributes to the actor.​

“Well! I must say that the reaction to a 90th birthday is overwhelming. Don’t you people have better things to do? Thank you to everyone for your well wishes and love," Shatner tweeted Monday.

The Montreal native is best known for playing the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise and Denny Crane in the drama television series Boston Legal, a role that earned him two Emmy awards.

Before making it big in the entertainment business, Shatner was a student at Montreal's McGill University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the university in 2011.

