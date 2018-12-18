

AFP





According to website Pollstar.com, the recent tour by the singer of "Shape of You" generated the highest sales in 2018.

Ed Sheeran sold 4,860,482 tickers for 94 concerts in 53 cities. And the bottom line? The tidy sum of 432 million dollars. A total that places the British singer well ahead of Taylor Swift and her 2018 "Reputation Tour," which "only" took in 345 million dollars, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé whose "On the Run II" grossed 254 million dollars.

Other acts that feature in the Top 10 are Pink, Bruno Mars, Eagles, Justin Timberlake, Roger Waters, U2 and the venerable Rolling Stones.

According to Pollstar, live concerts generated sales of 10.4 billion dollars in 2018. And for the first time ever, the total for the top-10 tours has exceeded 2 billion dollars, up from 1.8 billion in 2017.

Top-10 grossing tours on Pollstar.com:

1- Ed Sheeran: $432 million - 4,860,482 tickets sold

2- Taylor Swift: $345 million - 2,888,892 tickets sold

3- Jay-Z and Beyoncé: $254 million - 2,169,050 tickets sold

4- Pink: $169 million - 1,285,411 tickets sold

5- Bruno Mars: $167 million dollars - 1,290,438 tickets sold

6- Eagles: $166 million - 964,245 tickets sold

7- Justin Timberlake: $151 million - 1,193,365 tickets sold

8- Roger Waters: $131 million - 1,448,771 tickets sold

9- U2: $126 million - 927,034 tickets sold

10- The Rolling Stones: $116.6 million - 750,914 tickets sold