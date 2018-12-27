

CTVNews.ca Staff





Congratulations are in order for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth who appear to have tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony just before Christmas, according to social media.

The pop artist, 26, took to social media on Wednesday, posting photos of herself in a white dress with her arms around Hemsworth, 28. The black-and-white pictures reveal a bouquet of flowers set beside the couple and what appears to be a wedding band on Hemsworth’s ring finger.

Cyrus simply captioned the photos "12.23.18."

The couple reportedly held the nuptials at their home in Nashville, Tenn. with only close family in attendance.

The wedding nuptials have been a long time coming for the couple. Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of the Nicolas Sparks film "The Last Song" in 2008. The pair continued dating on and off, first announcing their engagement in 2012 before splitting a year later.

They rekindled their romance in 2016 when Hemsworth proposed for the second time.

The Last Song fans are very excited about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage