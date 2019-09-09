

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- David Foster may be one step closer to his dreams of Broadway.

The Grammy-winning producer says that after years of trying to launch a stage musical, he's confident one of them is finally taking shape.

Foster says he's working on a production by off-Broadway producer Todd Almond that'll tap into his extensive catalogue of pop hits.

The story is based on a classic revenge tale, though Foster declined to name the source material in hopes of keeping the surprise under wraps.

Getting to this point is a victory of sorts for the hitmaker behind Earth, Wind & Fire's "After the Love Has Gone," and frequent collaborator with Josh Groban and Michael Buble.

He spent years working on a Betty Boop musical that's stalled numerous times, while another project with Jewel, called "Lucky Us," has also failed to take shape.

Foster says the new musical based on his songs came along more recently, and developed faster than he expected, driven by Almond's passion to get it off the ground.

"We're going to have our two-week workshop very soon -- maybe even next month," the 69-year-old producer told The Canadian Press.

"So it's moved quite far down the line because he's so excited about it, and he's propelling me."

Foster is at the Toronto International Film Festival to premiere "David Foster: Off the Record," a new documentary on his decades-spanning career.