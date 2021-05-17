Advertisement
CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme wins Best National Newscast at 2021 CSA's
Lisa LaFlamme is the Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News.
TORONTO -- CTV News won four awards at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards Monday.
For the fourth year in a row, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme won the award for Best National Newscast.
LaFlamme also won the Best News Anchor in a national category.
CTV’s W5 collected two awards, including Best News or Information Program for their segment “The Invisible Man,”and W5’s Jerry Vienneau picked up the award for Best Photography, News or Information for his work in the W5 segment “The Survivors.”
The Canadian Screen Awards honours the best in television, film and digital production.
The non-fiction awards were hosted virtually Monday due to COVID-19.
You can find a full list of winners at the academy’s website.