TORONTO -- CTV News won four awards at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards Monday.

For the fourth year in a row, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme won the award for Best National Newscast.

LaFlamme also won the Best News Anchor in a national category.

CTV’s W5 collected two awards, including Best News or Information Program for their segment “The Invisible Man,”and W5’s Jerry Vienneau picked up the award for Best Photography, News or Information for his work in the W5 segment “The Survivors.”

The Canadian Screen Awards honours the best in television, film and digital production.

The non-fiction awards were hosted virtually Monday due to COVID-19.

You can find a full list of winners at the academy’s website.

Thank you to @TheCdnAcademy for the great honour tonight of Best Anchor and Best National Newscast awards. I am so fortunate to work with the incredible and tireless team at @CTVNationalNews - We all look forward to being together in the same room next year - reunion party! — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlammeCTV) May 18, 2021