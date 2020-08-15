Earlier this week, supermodel and food maven Chrissy Teigen announced she was pregnant with her third child with singer John Legend.

This raised a question from a fan: A few months ago, Teigen got surgery to remove her breast implants -- an experience she chronicled on social media. Aren't you not supposed to do that if you're pregnant?

"Oh, it's quite a story," Teigen said on Twitter, before launching into an explanation.

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," Teigen said.

"A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day," she said. "Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."

Both of Teigen's previous pregnancies have been through in vitro fertilization (IVF), she said. She didn't think she could get pregnant naturally.

This time, though, she was wrong. And she was scared, she said.

"Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure," she said.

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad."

So far, things have been going pretty well for the soon-to-be mom of three. But she's still worried.

"Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe. Now I feel a bit...eggshelly," she said.

Still, she said she hopes her experience getting pregnant naturally will give others, who may have struggled with it in the past, some hope.

Teigen and Legend are already the parents of Luna and Miles, 4 and 2, respectively. Teigen has, in the past, been very open with her struggles getting pregnant, even opening up about her postnatal depression she experienced after giving birth to Luna.