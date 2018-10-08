Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams announces birth of baby
Patrick J. Adams is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 2:33PM EDT
Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams says his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, has given birth to a baby girl.
The former star of "Suits" says the family is happy and healthy.
He and Bellisario, who star together in the the sci-fi drama film "Clara," say they will raise their daughter to be strong and outspoken.
They also thanked those who protected their privacy during the pregnancy, which was not widely reported on until August.
Adams and Bellisario, who is American, married in 2016.
They've worked together on several projects.
The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.