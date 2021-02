HIGHLANDS, N.J. -- Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service says Springsteen was arrested November 14th in the Gateway National Recreation Area.

He received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The spokesperson says Springsteen was co-operative throughout the process.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

A message was left seeking comment from Springsteen's publicist.