Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter
In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Anthony Bourdain attends the Turner Network 2016 Upfronts in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 7:13PM EDT
NEW YORK - Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month. Most of his estate has been left to his 11-year-old daughter.
Bourdain's will was filed this week in a New York court. It shows assets including $425,000 in cash and savings, $250,000 in personal property and $500,000 in intangibles like royalties and residuals.
The 61-year-old Bourdain was found dead June 8 in an apparent suicide in his French hotel room while working on his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
Bourdain wrote his will in December 2016 and named his wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, as executor.
He instructed Busia to dispose of his "accumulated frequent flier miles" and other possessions like cars, furnishings and jewelry in a way she believes he would've wanted.