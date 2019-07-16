

AFP





The film about Mattel's popular doll, first announced at the beginning of this year, now has its screenwriters, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, according to American media sources.

Gerwig, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird,” is also expected to direct the feature-length film.

The live-action project dedicated to Barbie dates to 2018. First linked to Sony, the film was initially to star Amy Schumer, then Anne Hathaway, under the direction of Alethea Jones (“Queen America”). When the project moved from Sony to Warner Bros., Patty Jones (“Wonder Woman”) was considered likely to direct.

More changes took place in January 2019, when Warner Bros. revealed that Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad”) would ultimately bring the famous doll to life. The Australian actress will also be involved as a producer via her LuckyChap company alongside Mattel Films.

The film now has two screenwriters and a potential director. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are an interesting choice for the project. With only two feature-length films under her belt as director, Greta Gerwig turned heads in 2017 with “Lady Bird,” which won her Oscar nominations not only for Best Director but also for Best Original Screenplay. Noah Baumbach was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for “The Squid and the Whale” in 2006. The working partners have already collaborated on 2015's “Mistress America,” 2012's “Frances Ho,” and 2010's “Greenberg,” in which Greta Gerwig had a role.

Meanwhile, the American director is finishing production of her third film, “Little Women,” starring Saiorse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet. The adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel is slated for initial release in the end of 2019.