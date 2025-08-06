ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Emmylou Harris and Brad Paisley are headed for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press

Published

Emmylou Harris appears at the MusiCares Person of the Year award ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2019, left, and Brad Paisley poses for a portrait in New York on Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.