

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Following a whirlwind few days and an unexpected invite to South Korea, the Arkells are set to perform in front of Canada’s top winter athletes at the Olympics.

The band will perform in front of Team Canada on Saturday night, local time. Their song “Knocking at the Door” has become an unofficial anthem.

The band wasn’t planning on being at the Games, but they asked Canadian ice dancing pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to announce an upcoming show. The band and the figure skaters are mutual fans.

“We’re huge fans of them, what they do is so amazing and I think they’ve really captured not only Canada, but the world with what they do and their talents,” band member Mike DeAngelis told CTV News Channel while decked out in Team Canada gear.

The band suggested on Twitter it would be cool to perform for the athletes in the Olympic Village. Following a Twitter exchange with Air Canada and Team Canada, they were able to land plane tickets to South Korea.

“We’ve never been to Asia before, so we’re experiencing a lot of new things,” said lead singer Max Kerman.

The band has been able to attend a variety of Olympic events, including Friday’s men’s hockey game between Canada and Germany.

“We were delivering carts of beer to the Canadian women’s hockey team and Tessa put down the credit card and paid for the whole thing,” said Kerman.

As for the upcoming performance, the band had to keep the concert a secret because they were worried about visas and immigration. They didn’t even fly with their instruments and instead relied on the Canadian Olympic Committee to find some guitars for them to use.

“Now that we’re in, we’re ready to rock tonight,” said Kerman. “It’s going to be cool.”

As far as the playlist, Kerman says he won’t give away all his secrets, but one of the songs will be a cover of an artist whose name rhymes with “Shoblanis Lorrisette.”

Coming for you Team ����. pic.twitter.com/C4VIFPjFjq — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) February 23, 2018

YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ������ This is beyond exciting. Arkells have been the soundtrack to my Olympic experience thus far .... it will be such a thrill to see them live. Thank you, @AirCanada ! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 16, 2018

Hey @arkellsmusic - Can't wait to see you in PyeongChang! Got my guitar moves ready - Let me know if you need a backup on stage �� (Justine) pic.twitter.com/93Jgi6hIay — Soeurs | Dufour-Lapointe Sisters (@3_SDL) February 21, 2018

The Arkells are coming.... I repeat, the Arkells are coming. THIS IS NOT A DRILL, THE @arkellsmusic ARE COMING!!!!!!!! — Kirsten Moore-Towers (@Kirsten_MT) February 21, 2018