

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy shoe designs are typically met with Air Jordan-level fanfare when they’re released, but fans are accusing the rapper of phoning it in with his most recent design, which some say resembles Crocs.

Kanye posted several images of his latest shoe line offerings, including the new (and maligned) Yeezy slides, on Twitter late last week. The slip-on shoes appear to be a single piece of molded plastic with a rippled sole.

“Is this a joke?” one user replied.

“Let me just get my 3D printer and make my own version,” said another.

“I love you Kanye but I can get this look at Walmart,” added a third person.

Many shared photos of other plastic shoe- or amorphous blob-shaped items resembling the Yeezy slides.

They look like Left Shark pic.twitter.com/puJ7jpj8pb — 3 Chainz (@kenyonlong) April 20, 2018

Are these 3D printed — Andrew B. from school, remember? �� (@tronhoward_) April 20, 2018

Looks like the shoes you get in lockup.. Lol — Zach (@Zach_Holliday_) April 22, 2018

Yeezy 451 early prototypes pic.twitter.com/vEojN0m4z8 — sweaty leather pants ���� (@RagingInfection) April 21, 2018

Kanye West appears not to have responded to the mockery on Twitter – although he has been quite active over recent days, tweeting motivational phrases such as “question everything” and “self victimization is a disease.” He also offered up a tweetstorm of praise for Elon Musk on Sunday, hailing him for his Tesla.

I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you Elon. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, has not tweeted about her husband’s venture, although she has been busily promoting her own wares on Twitter over the same period of time.