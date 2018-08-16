

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES (AP) - The man accused of taking a pickaxe to U-S President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star is defending his actions.

Austin Clay pleaded not guilty to vandalism Wednesday in Los Angeles, saying what he did was a “rightful and just act.”

Prosecutors say Clay destroyed the star July 25. It has since been repaired.

Clay spoke to reporters outside court, saying he wants to “bring about positive political change” and doesn't feel he should have been charged.

If convicted, he could get up to three years in custody.

